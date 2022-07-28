tiprankstipranks
Market News

This Insider Just Spiked Investors’ Interest in Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock

Story Highlights

A corporate insider bagged 150,000 shares of HCCI yesterday. The insider activity spiked investors’ interest and the stock rallied 2.4% on July 27.

On July 27, the President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCCI), Brian Recatto, bought HCCI stock worth $4.1 million. According to an SEC filing, Recatto lapped up 150,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean at $27 per share. This attracted investors’ attention and HCCI stock rose 2.4% to close at $30.39 on Wednesday.

According to TipRanks, which also provides a comprehensive list of daily insider transactions, various corporate insiders have bought and sold HCCI stock in the last five months.

A pictorial representation of these transactions is provided below:

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that corporate insiders have bought HCCI shares worth $4 million in the last three months.

Interestingly, TipRanks also provides a list of hot stocks that boasts of either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

HCCI Stock Commands a Strong Buy Rating

Overall, the Street is optimistic about the stock and has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four Buys. Heritage-Crystal Clean’s average price target of $60 signals that the stock may surge nearly 97.4% from current levels.

Heritage-Crystal Clean scores an 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

TipRanks data shows that hedge funds are Positive about the company, as they bought 49,400 shares of HCCI stock in the last quarter.

Key Takeaway for HCCI Investors

As of now, corporate insiders are seen taking advantage of the company’s weak stock price, which has fallen 5.2% so far this year. The recent insider activity also signals that this could be the right time to gain exposure to the stock that has upside potential of over 97.4%.

