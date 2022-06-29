tiprankstipranks
ARKR
All News
Market News

This Insider Just Refilled His Platter with ARKR Stock

Story Highlights

One of Ark Restaurants’ insiders has been loading up on its shares. Let’s find the transaction details in this article.

ARKR

Thomas Satterfield, who owns a 10% stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKR), has made an informative purchase of $449,120 worth of the company’s shares. This is after he bought ARKR stock worth $136,289 a fortnight ago.

The SEC filing related to these purchases is available on TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool as shown below:

Apart from showing the buy and sell transactions made by insiders, the tool also shows that Insider Confidence Signal is currently Positive for Ark Restaurants, with corporate insiders buying ARKR shares worth $585,400 million in the last three months.

TipRanks also offers Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool that provides a list of stocks that exhibit ‘Strong Buy’ indicators, based on insiders’ trading. You can also follow the Top 25 Performing Insiders on TipRanks, who are well-versed with the inner workings of their companies, to upgrade your investment portfolio.

About Ark Restaurants

Headquartered in New York, Ark Restaurants runs 20 bars and restaurants and 21 fast-food centers as well as offers catering services in Las Vegas, New York City, Washington, D.C, Alabama, Atlantic City and Florida.

Investors’ Stance

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Positive stance on Ark Restaurants, as 2.4% of investors on TipRanks increased their exposure to the stock over the past 30 days.

Conclusion

A positive stance on Ark Restaurants by both insiders and investors could mean that the company’s stock price is expected to rise as people return to their pre-pandemic lifestyle. The same can be reflected in the fact that ARKR stock has gained 6.4% year-to-date.

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

