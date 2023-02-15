tiprankstipranks
Market News

This Insider Is Bulking Up on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Story Highlights

One of CrowdStrike’s insiders, Roxanne S. Austin, recently bought shares of the company worth $1.53 million. The latest transaction is her third buy in the past three months.

CrowdStrike’s (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 15,500 shares of the company at an average price of $99 per share, for a total value of $1.53 million. The cybersecurity technology company provides next-generation endpoint and cloud workload protection.

As per the data collected by TipRanks, the latest transaction is Austin’s third buy in three months’ time. In January, she purchased CrowdStrike stock worth $3.37 million. Prior to this, Austin bought 25,000 shares of the company for $2.49 million in December 2022. The total value of CRWD shares in Austin’s portfolio currently stands at $13 million.

According to TipRanks’ ratings, Austin has a 68% success rate with an average return of 1.8% per transaction.

Overall, corporate insiders have sold CRWD stock worth $9.3 million over the last three months. TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity Tool shows that insider confidence in the stock is currently Negative.

Interestingly, TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Is CRWD a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street remains optimistic about the CRWD stock due to its growing customer base and the company’s initiatives to add new products to its lineup. It commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 32 Buy and five Hold recommendations.

The average stock price target of $160.26 implies upside potential of 37.8% from the current level. The stock has already gained 12.6% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

