This Insider Is Bulking Up on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike’s (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 15,500 shares of the company at an average price of $99 per share, for a total value of $1.53 million. The cybersecurity technology company provides next-generation endpoint and cloud workload protection.

As per the data collected by TipRanks, the latest transaction is Austin’s third buy in three months’ time. In January, she purchased CrowdStrike stock worth $3.37 million. Prior to this, Austin bought 25,000 shares of the company for $2.49 million in December 2022. The total value of CRWD shares in Austin’s portfolio currently stands at $13 million.

According to TipRanks’ ratings, Austin has a 68% success rate with an average return of 1.8% per transaction.

Overall, corporate insiders have sold CRWD stock worth $9.3 million over the last three months. TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity Tool shows that insider confidence in the stock is currently Negative.

Is CRWD a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street remains optimistic about the CRWD stock due to its growing customer base and the company’s initiatives to add new products to its lineup. It commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 32 Buy and five Hold recommendations.

The average stock price target of $160.26 implies upside potential of 37.8% from the current level. The stock has already gained 12.6% so far in 2023.

