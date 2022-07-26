These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

By using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Five Biggest Movers

Michigan-based real estate investment trust (REIT) Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) is the biggest gainer in the pre-market trading session on Tuesday, with the stock rising 42.8%. According to a recent SEC filing, Truist Financial increased its stake in the company by 4.2% (585 shares) in the first quarter of 2022. The institutional investor now owns 14,538 shares of Agree Realty, which are valued at $965,000.

Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: CPRI) was trading 19.5% down at the time of writing. Shares of the British fashion holding company lost 1.9% in Monday’s extended session after gaining 1.5% during the day. However, there is no company-specific news that could explain the volatility in the company’s stock price.

After closing 3.5% up on Monday, Brazilian food processing company BRF SA (NYSE: BRFS) lost 15.4% early Tuesday morning. BRFS stock dropped despite SG Americas Securities raising its position in the company to 577,877 shares (worth nearly $2.3 million). The dip in the stock could be due to macroeconomic headwinds.

Liberty Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) was trading 11.4% higher, at the last check, after reporting outstanding second-quarter results. Earnings came in at $0.55 per share, beating the Street’s estimate of $0.17 per share. The Denver-headquartered oil and gas producer reported a loss of $0.29 per share in the previous year. Revenue increased 62% year-over-year and 19% quarter-over-quarter to $943 million.

Finally, shares of Texas-based Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) jumped 9.4% in Tuesday’s pre-market trading session. The stock was up 9.6% in Monday’s extended trade. The stock price boost follows the midstream assets company’s agreement to be acquired by Shell USA (NYSE: SHEL) for approximately $1.96 billion.

