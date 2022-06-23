tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday

Story Highlights

Investors can use these insights to trade with precision today.

LI
BBWI
BEKE

TipRanks has compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

Outdoor grill company Weber Inc. (WEBR), which offers accessories, gas grills, and consumables, was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, recording gains of 8.92% at the last check. According to media reports, Weber is the stock with the highest short interest in the market at 58%, driving investor sentiment. 

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) jumped more than 7% in pre-market trading at last glance. There is no fundamental news explaining the trading frenzy. 

Chinese EV maker Li Auto Inc. (LI) rose 6.47% in pre-market trading at last glance, after recording gains of 2.94% at Wednesday’s close. The company’s recent launch of its flagship smart SUV, Li L9, for families seems to have kept the momentum alive. Subsequently, analysts’ bullish stance on the stock drove optimism further. 

Meanwhile, specialty retailer Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) declined 6.39% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Hedge fund Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased 105,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5.05 million. The disclosure of the purchase seems to have raised investor anxiety. 

China-based KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) completes the list. It surged 6.25% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The positive sentiment seems to have followed the analyst’s bullish stance on the stock. Recently, Citigroup analyst Harry Chen initiated coverage of KE Holdings with a Buy rating and a price target of $22.50. Chen commented, “Early beneficiary from market recovery; cash-rich B/S, +OCF & buyback protect downside; 90-day positive Catalyst Watch: As China’s top property agency platform (‘22E 31% share for existing homes), Beike should be an early gainer from a sales turnaround (est. flattish GTV in 2H), led by existing homes in T1/2 post easing and then a pick-up in new sales in 4Q.” 

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers… 

Read full Disclosure 

Disclaimer

This Oil Stock Gets Warren Buffet’s Support
OXY
Saylor Calls Bitcoin a “Lifeboat” on Twitter
MSTR
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 23: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Ford Settles on Spain as Hub for Its New Electric Vehicles
F
Multiple Suitors Are Lining Up for Netflix’s Ad-Partner Pie
NFLX
Here’s Why This Stock Could Be a Winner in Times Like These
WBA
Winnebago Smashes Q3 Estimates; Earnings Up 84%
WGO
Altria Stock Plunged Over 9%; Here’s Why
MO
Biden’s Gas Tax Relief and Fed’s Recession View Explained
NDX
SPX
