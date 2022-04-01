These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

China-based DiDi Global, Inc. (DIDI) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, jumping around 16% at the time of writing.  The mobility technology platform has no fundamental news to explain the trading frenzy but seems to be driven by volatility in the sector.  

Another gainer, GameStop Corp. (GME), had gained 15.7% in pre-market trading at last check. Positive sentiment followed the videogame retailer’s submission of a proposal for a planned stock split in the form of a stock dividend. GameStop plans to increase its share count to 1 billion from 300 million. 

Dutch Bros, Inc. (BROS) had surged 10.3% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. Positive momentum seems to have continued on the back of the coffee chain’s expansion plans. 

Chinese digitized brokerage and wealth management platform Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) had risen 9.3% in pre-market trading at last watch. The spike followed an almost 13% drop in price at Thursday’s close. News of the inclusion of the company in the provisional list of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for potential delisting sparked investor anxiety. The list includes foreign companies that refrain from permitting U.S. regulators to inspect their audits for three consecutive years. 

China-based KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) completes the list. It rose 9% in pre-market trading, at last watch, after recording losses of around 5.6% at yesterday’s close. The integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People’s Republic of China seems to be driven by market volatility as it has no fundamental news to explain the rise. 

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure