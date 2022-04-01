These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

China-based DiDi Global, Inc. (DIDI) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, jumping around 16% at the time of writing. The mobility technology platform has no fundamental news to explain the trading frenzy but seems to be driven by volatility in the sector.

Another gainer, GameStop Corp. (GME), had gained 15.7% in pre-market trading at last check. Positive sentiment followed the videogame retailer’s submission of a proposal for a planned stock split in the form of a stock dividend. GameStop plans to increase its share count to 1 billion from 300 million.

Dutch Bros, Inc. (BROS) had surged 10.3% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. Positive momentum seems to have continued on the back of the coffee chain’s expansion plans.

Chinese digitized brokerage and wealth management platform Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) had risen 9.3% in pre-market trading at last watch. The spike followed an almost 13% drop in price at Thursday’s close. News of the inclusion of the company in the provisional list of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for potential delisting sparked investor anxiety. The list includes foreign companies that refrain from permitting U.S. regulators to inspect their audits for three consecutive years.

China-based KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) completes the list. It rose 9% in pre-market trading, at last watch, after recording losses of around 5.6% at yesterday’s close. The integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People’s Republic of China seems to be driven by market volatility as it has no fundamental news to explain the rise.

