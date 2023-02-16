Why Is SHOP Tanking after Robust Q4 Results?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Why Is SHOP Tanking after Robust Q4 Results?

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) continued to slide in pre-market trading on Thursday even as the Canadian e-commerce company’s Q4 results beat estimates. But investors were left disappointed with the company’s Q1 outlook.

SHOP expects its Q1 revenues to grow in the “high-teen percentages” year-over-year below consensus estimates of a 20% growth. The company has projected its operating costs to rise in the “low-single digit percentages” year-over-year.

The company pointed out two major issues that could affect its profitability this year. These include its new compensation framework and expenses related to its Shopify fulfillment network after its $2.1 billion acquisition of Deliverr.

Shopify changed its compensation system late last year enabling its employees to choose the way their total compensation is split between cash and equity and this system to be better aligned with the market. This has resulted in higher compensation expenses, primarily in terms of research and development. As a result, the company’s management stated that given the timing of these changes, “the year-over-year comparability will be impacted during the first three quarters of 2023.”

When it comes to the company’s Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN), it expects expenses related to SFN “to be a headwind to gross margin and a significant contributor to operating expenses in 2023” with the impact likely to be most prominent in the first half of this year as its Deliverr acquisition closed in July last year. The company continues to expect inflation to remain “elevated [this year], pushing consumers to discounted and non-discretionary purchases.”

The stock has struggled big time in the past year, down by more than 25% as the company’s bet on a pandemic-fueled surge in online shopping has been misplaced. This is even as the company is trying to cut costs by laying off around 1,000 employees, expanding its offerings, and raising prices for all its merchants’ plans including Basic, Shopify, and Advanced.

Following the “solid” Q4 results, JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone remained sidelined on the stock with a Hold rating. The analyst commented, “With 10% share of U.S. e-commerce and consistent product innovation leading to continued share gains, we view Shopify as the clear market leader for powering e-commerce and a premium valuation is warranted.”

Overall, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about SHOP stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, 12 Holds and two Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SHOP

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock: TipRanks’ Website Traffic Indicated Q4 Beat
Stock Analysis & IdeasShopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock: TipRanks’ Website Traffic Indicated Q4 Beat
5h ago
SHOP
SHOP Slides Despite Earnings Beat
SHOP
Shopify Q4 Earnings Today – Website Traffic Showing Promise
SHOP
More SHOP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SHOP

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock: TipRanks’ Website Traffic Indicated Q4 Beat
Stock Analysis & IdeasShopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock: TipRanks’ Website Traffic Indicated Q4 Beat
5h ago
SHOP
SHOP Slides Despite Earnings Beat
Market NewsSHOP Slides Despite Earnings Beat
16h ago
SHOP
Shopify Q4 Earnings Today – Website Traffic Showing Promise
Stock Analysis & IdeasShopify Q4 Earnings Today – Website Traffic Showing Promise
1d ago
SHOP
More SHOP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >