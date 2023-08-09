tiprankstipranks
The Music Industry Grapples with AI Deepfakes; Google is to the Rescue
Market News

The Music Industry Grapples with AI Deepfakes; Google is to the Rescue

Story Highlights

Google could develop a tool to deal with AI deepfakes. Music recording companies could leverage Google’s tools to monetize the threat.

The advancements in AI (Artificial Intelligence) and its fast deployment are causing transformative shifts across various industries, including music and entertainment. Nevertheless, this progress has given rise to AI-related risks. One such challenge is the rise of deepfakes. In response to this emerging threat, Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) Google and Universal Music are engaged in discussions. It is reported by the Financial Times that Google may develop a tool to mitigate the impact of deepfakes.

Before we move ahead, it’s important to understand that deepfakes are media that are digitally altered using AI, mostly without artists’ consent.   

Per the report, both companies are in discussion about licensing artists’ voices and melodies for the creation of AI-generated songs. The idea is to develop a tool that will legitimately allow users to create songs or tracks by paying the copyright owners and the artists in the process.

These ongoing discussions are in their preliminary stages, and a product may not hit the market soon. Besides for Universal Music, Google is also in talks with another recording group, Warner Music, to develop a product that will allow these music label groups to monetize the threat of deepfakes. 

Google Unveiled MusicLM

Whether Google, which is mostly at the forefront of every technology trend, will be developing a tool for the music recording groups to monetize their biggest threat remains a wait-and-see story. However, in January, the company unveiled MusicLM, an experimental AI tool that can turn text descriptions into music.

Google said it is working with musicians to explore the possibilities of MusicLM. The tool is available for users to test out. 

With Google leveraging its AI innovations across its products and services, let’s look at what analysts recommend for the technology giant.

Is Alphabet a Good Buy Now?

Wall Street analysts are bullish about Alphabet stock, reflecting the strength of its cloud business, AI innovations, and acceleration of Search advertising revenue. It has received 31 Buy and five Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating.

GOOGL stock has gained about 49% year-to-date. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $149.76 implies a further upside potential of 13.97% from current levels. 

Disclosure

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Slumps as News Orgs Demand Investigation
Market NewsMeta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Slumps as News Orgs Demand Investigation
16h ago
GOOG
META
DA Davidson technology analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyDA Davidson technology analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
1d ago
IBM
AMZN
PacBio and GeneDx announce research collaboration with University of Washington
The FlyPacBio and GeneDx announce research collaboration with University of Washington
2d ago
WGS
GOOG
More GOOG Latest News >

