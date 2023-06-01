tiprankstipranks
AI Stocks – How Scared Are Companies of This New Trend?

The recent breakthroughs in AI (Artificial Intelligence) and its deployment across industries could have broader ramifications for enterprises. Thus, corporations must disclose AI as a risk factor to their investors and stakeholders. 

Top tech companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are already communicating this to their shareholders. Their annual SEC filings highlighted that ongoing investments in new technologies like AI are inherently risky and could harm their businesses, operating results, and financial conditions.

Meanwhile, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which has significantly benefitted from the AI evolution, revealed that the risks associated with the responsible use of its AI tech might result in reputational and financial loss. 

While these top tech giants are at the forefront of disclosing AI-related risks, one shouldn’t be surprised to see a rise in the number of SEC filings citing AI as a risk factor.  

Our data reveals that the number of reports that include AI as a risk factor has been growing rapidly. For instance, it marked a year-over-year increase of 52%, 42%, and 63% in 2021, 2022, and 2023 (expected), respectively. 

Further, the risks, including AI, increased by 131%, 31%, and 63% in 2021, 2022, and 2023 (expected), respectively. 

The Risk Factor Associated with AI Is Expected to Rise

The AI boom following the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, its rapid adoption, the increase in the number of firms offering AI-related tools, and multi-billion-dollar investments in this space suggest that this may just be the start.

AI is viewed as a transformational technology that could boost innovation and product development. Also, it could offer compelling productivity savings to enterprises. Thus, the number of AI risk disclosures is only expected to increase from here.

Further, the number of enterprises using AI at the maturity level (not just experimenting with the technology) is set to increase, which will again drive the disclosures. 

TipRanks’ Risk Analysis Tool 

The rise of AI brings solid long-term investment opportunities. However, investors should take caution and keep an eye on the evolving risk factors related to AI to make informed investment decisions. 

While it’s essential to be mindful while managing investment risks, keeping a tab on the new ones could be tedious and challenging. Thus, investors could leverage TipRanks’ Risk Analysis tool to stay up-to-date with the changing risk scenario. 

TipRanks’ Risk Analysis tool enables investors to fully understand all the possible risks related to a stock. It divides risks into six major categories and benchmarks them to the sector average, revealing which stock has more risk in a particular category. 

Besides for the Risk Analysis, investors can use TipRanks’ other valuable data sets, like its Experts Center tool, to research with ease and invest. 

Disclosure

