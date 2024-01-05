Zillow put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Zillow with 4,585 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are 1/12 weekly 53 puts and 1/12 weekly 64 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.80, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 14th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on Z: