Zillow put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Zillow with 4,585 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are 1/12 weekly 53 puts and 1/12 weekly 64 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.80, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 14th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on Z:
- Unusually active option classes on open January 2nd
- Homebuying demand ‘shows early signs of rebound,’ Redfin says
- Zillow Group price target raised to $68 from $55 at Citi
- Zillow upgraded, Airbnb downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Zillow Group upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at JMP Securities