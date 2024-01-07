Tuya upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst John Wang upgraded Tuya to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $2.75, up from $2.15. The firm sees favorable risk-reward for Tuya heading into 2024 given a number of tailwinds, namely improved revenue visibility on restocking cycle and demand recovery, favorable competitive dynamics in a structurally growing market, and better efficiency leading to profitability/free cash flow inflection.

