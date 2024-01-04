Tryp announces first patient dosed in Phase 2a trial in fibromyalgia

Tryp Therapeutics announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2a clinical trial being conducted by the University of Michigan in a collaboration with Tryp Therapeutics. The clinical trial is evaluating Tryp’s TRP-8802 in patients with fibromyalgia. TRP-8802 is the predecessor to Tryp’s lead psilocybin-based drug candidate, TRP-8803. TRP-8803 includes a unique formulation and delivery system and is designed to enhance the positive effects of psilocybin and psilocybin-related compounds, while markedly reducing the limitations of psilocybin dosed through other routes of administration. In combination with psychotherapy, TRP-8803 is intended to serve as a treatment for certain neuropsychiatric disorders including fibromyalgia, binge eating disorder and irritable bowel syndrome. Tryp is utilizing TRP-8802 to evaluate the use of psilocybin-related compounds in certain neuropsychiatric disorders in early-stage trials. If initial efficacy is shown, TRP-8803 will be studied in future trials.

