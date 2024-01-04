Tetra Tech wins $24M USAID biodiversity and ecosystem conservation contract

Tetra Tech announced that the U.S. Agency for International Development or USAID has awarded the Company a $24M, single-award contract to preserve biodiversity, conserve natural resources, and enhance community livelihoods in Cambodia. “Healthy and sustainable forests and ecosystems provide essential climate and economic resiliency for communities and nations in the face of climate change,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Tetra Tech is pleased to use our data-driven, Leading with Science approach to support USAID in providing environmentally sustainable development solutions and helping Cambodia reach its goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.”

