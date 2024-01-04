Syla Technologies appoints Takuya Hanada as CFO

SYLA Technologies has appointed Mr. Takuya Hanada as CFO, effective January 4, 2024. Hanada is a Certified Public Accountant in Japan and has served as SYLA’s Head of Administration Division since December 11, 2023.

