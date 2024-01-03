Suncor reports upstream production of 808,000 barrels per day in Q4

Suncor provided an operational update for the fourth quarter of 2023, highlighting upstream production of 808,000 barrels per day, or bbls/d, which it calls “the second highest quarter in the company’s history.” The fourth quarter performance results in an annual average upstream production of 746,000 bbls/d, in line with Suncor’s corporate guidance provided in November 2022. Suncor’s net synthetic crude oil production was 476,000 bbls/d and net non-upgraded bitumen production was 282,000 bbls/d; resulting in total Oil Sands production of 758,000 bbls/d for the quarter. Total production from Exploration & Production was 50,000 bbls/d during the fourth quarter and includes production from the ongoing ramp up of Terra Nova. “I am very proud of the Suncor team for ensuring we delivered on our commitments. Not only did we meet the annual production guidance set a year ago, but December was also Suncor’s best month ever with upstream production averaging over 900,000 bbls/d. This is a tangible example that when we set a commitment, we will be laser focused on meeting it,” said Rich Kruger, President and Chief Executive Officer.

