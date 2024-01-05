Stellantis joins GM in skipping Super Bowl ads, Reuters reports

Chrysler-parent Stellantis (STLA) said it will not advertise in next month’s Super Bowl, citing the challenging U.S. automotive market, which follows General Motors (GM) having said in November it would not advertise in the NFL championship game as it cuts marketing costs, reported Reuters. Stellantis said earlier this week it had opted not to take part in upcoming auto shows in Chicago and Washington, the report noted.

