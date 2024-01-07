Specialised Therapeutics signs exclusive agreement with Ascendis Pharma

Independent biopharmaceutical company Specialised Therapeutics Asia has added three new endocrinology therapies to its specialist portfolio, following an exclusive distribution agreement with Danish company Ascendis Pharma. Under the terms of the agreement, ST will commercialize Ascendis Pharma’s weekly injectable pediatric human growth hormone treatment SKYTROFATM, hypoparathyroidism treatment YORVIPATHTM and investigational achondroplasia therapy TransCon CNP. The agreement spans ST’s key regions of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, and Vietnam.

