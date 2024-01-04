Quantumscape call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Quantumscape with 36,781 calls trading, 17x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 29 points to 95.01%. 1/5 weekly 7.5 calls and May-24 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on February 14th.

