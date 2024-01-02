ProFrac Holding downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Seaport Research

Seaport Research downgraded ProFrac Holding to Neutral from Buy without a price target. The analyst sates land driller and pressure pumper stocks are likely to remain range bound until at least mid-Q3. The stocks will constrained by a rebound in new well construction that was already expected to be fairly lackluster and has now had its potential upside cut off by two oil supply trends: U.S. shale’s stunning productivity/efficiency gains and OPEC’s rebuilding spare capacity cushion, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

