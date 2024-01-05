PMV Pharmaceuticals names Michael Carulli as CFO, succeeding Winston Kung

PMV Pharmaceuticals announced key appointments across its leadership team. These include: The PC14586 clinical program will be led by Deepika Jalota, Pharm.D. and Marc Fellous, M.D. Dr. Jalota and Dr. Fellous succeed Leila Alland, M.D., who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities. Dr. Alland will remain as an advisor to the company. Dr. Jalota joined PMV in 2019 and was promoted to Chief Development Officer in May 2023. Dr. Fellous joined PMV in 2022 and was promoted to Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs in May 2023. Michael Carulli has been promoted to CFO. Carulli succeeds Winston Kung, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities. Kung will remain as an advisor to the company. Carulli joined PMV in 2020 as Vice President, Finance and was instrumental in the company’s initial public offering process. Carulli later assumed responsibility of all finance and accounting functions and was promoted to Senior Vice President, Finance in March 2023. Robert Ticktin, General Counsel, will expand his responsibilities to include management of Human Resources, IT and Facilities. Tim Smith, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development, will expand his responsibilities to include Investor Relations.

