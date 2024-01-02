Park Hotels & Resorts upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to Buy from Hold with a price target of $21, up from $14. The company’s removal of its San Francisco assets “provide for a shift to offense from defense,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The return of the two San Francisco assets to their lender reduces Park’s market exposure to 3% from 14% which is a positive, as the city faces a prolonged recovery, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the decision provides an immediate RevPAR lift.

