Paragon Technologies urges Ocean Power shareholders to vote blue proxy card

Paragon Technologies, the largest shareholder of Ocean Power Technologies, reminds OPT shareholders to DISREGARD any WHITE proxy from OPT and issued a presentation on how to vote the BLUE proxy card. Paragon Technologies, Inc., together with the other participants named herein, has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a definitive proxy statement and an accompanying proxy card soliciting votes for the election of director nominees at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OPTT: