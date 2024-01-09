NV5 Global awarded $10M in contracts to support Count of San Diego

NV5 Global announced that it has been awarded contracts totaling $10 million to support infrastructure construction projects in the County of San Diego. NV5 was awarded $5 million to provide construction inspection, construction quality assurance, and contract administration for various vital infrastructure projects throughout the county. Additionally, the County of San Diego Department of Public Works Construction Engineering Section selected NV5 for a $5 million professional construction management services contract. “We have supported infrastructure improvements and enhancements in San Diego County for over 30 years. These contract wins underscore our dedication to supporting sustainable growth and development in the communities that we serve, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the county,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NVEE: