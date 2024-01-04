Novo Nordisk call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Novo Nordisk with 14,813 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 32.16%. Feb-24 110 calls and 1/26 weekly 113 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.28. Earnings are expected on January 31st.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NVO:
- Omega (NASDAQ:OMGA) Skyrockets After Research Deal With Novo Nordisk
- TipRanks’ ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 3 Top-Scoring Stocks Are Poised to Perform in 2024
- Gen Z Stocks: The Path from Gambling to Investment
- Alkermes to sell manufacturing facility in Ireland to Novo Nordisk for $92.5M
- WW falls after Oprah reveals use of weight-loss drug to People