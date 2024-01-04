Novo Nordisk call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Novo Nordisk with 14,813 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 32.16%. Feb-24 110 calls and 1/26 weekly 113 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.28. Earnings are expected on January 31st.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NVO: