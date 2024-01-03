Northern Trust downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust to Underperform from Peer Perform with an $85 price target. With sources of upside better reflected in Northern Trust’s valuation, and its fee growth meaningfully lagging wealth peers, the shares now appear expensive, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the multiple will continue to converge with wealth peers.

