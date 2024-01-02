Netstreit upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded Netstreit to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $22 price target. The analyst continues to see decelerating growth across real estate investment trust sectors, driven by leveling employment data. In such an environment the firm favors long lease term sectors that are largely removed from fluctuations in market rents. Netstreit’s size is an inherent advantage to external growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NTST: