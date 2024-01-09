Neogen lowers FY24 revenue view to $935M-$955M from $955M-$985M

FY23 revenue was $822.4M. Lowers FY24 adjusted EBITDA to $230M-$240M from $235M-$255M. Continues to expect capital expenditures $130M, including approximately $100M related specifically to the integration of the former 3M Food Safety Division.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NEOG: