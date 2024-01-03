Nemaura Medical decides to accept Nasdaq determination to delist

Nemaura Medical is providing an update regarding recent decisions that will impact Nemaura Medical’s listing status on The Nasdaq Capital Market and our broader strategic direction. The company said, “After thorough analysis, Nemaura Medical’s Board of Directors and management team have made the strategic decision to accept Nasdaq’s determination to delist Nemaura Medical and move to the OTC Markets. This decision arises from a careful consideration of several factors, including challenges outside of our control that have led to a significant attrition of the share price. In light of these circumstances, maintaining our Nasdaq listing would necessitate a substantial dilution of approximately 90%, a move we believe would not serve the best interests of our valued shareholders. The transition to the OTC Markets will provide operational flexibility, reduced compliance costs, and the ability to focus on long-term growth without the immediate pressures associated with maintaining a Nasdaq listing. Committed to creating shareholder value, we are actively pursuing strategic partnerships critical to driving Nemaura Medical’s growth. We believe these partnerships will play a key role in securing the necessary funding to propel innovation, expand market presence, and enhance our overall competitiveness. We understand that this decision may raise questions and concerns. We want to assure shareholders that we remain committed to open and transparent communication. We value shareholder trust and support and are dedicated to keeping shareholders informed throughout this transition. As we navigate this new phase, regular updates on our progress, strategic partnerships, and any material developments impacting shareholders will be provided. Additionally, in the near-term, we will continue to file annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K with the SEC. Please feel free to reach out to our Investor Relations team via emailith any questions or if further clarification is needed. Thank you for your continued trust and confidence in Nemaura Medical. Together, we look forward to shaping a successful future.”

