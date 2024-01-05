NatWest’s Davies faces backlash over U.K. property comments, CNBC says

NatWest chairman Howard Davies is facing a backlash after telling the BBC in an interview that it is not “that difficult” to buy property in the U.K., CNBC’s Karen Gilchrist reports. “I don’t think it’s that difficult at the moment,” Davies said on BBC’s “Today” show when asked when it might be easier for people in Britain to purchase a property. “You have to save, and that’s the way it always used to be,” he added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NWG: