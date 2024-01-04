Mullen Automotive reports 2023 Class 1, Class 3 invoice totals of $12.56M

Mullen Automotive announced vehicles delivered through Dec. 31, 2023, with the company delivering 100 Class 1 and 141 Class 3 vehicles for a total invoiced amount of $12,559,520 to Randy Marion Automotive Group. The company has an additional 185 Class 1s scheduled for delivery to RMA through Jan. 8, 2024. “2023 closed out strong and we continue to scale our production and deliveries throughout 2024,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.
