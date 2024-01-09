Movano and ams OSRAM partner to expand Evie Ring health monitoring capabilities

Movano and ams OSRAM, a provider of technology for biometric monitoring, have collaborated to include ams OSRAMs PPG sensor solution in the Evie Ring, Movano Health’s smart ring designed specifically for women. Movano Health’s female-first wearable, the Evie Ring, is a personalized solution designed specifically for women that provides medical-grade data measurement of critical vitals for an on-demand understanding of overall health. ams OSRAM’s complete PPG sensor solution, which consists of the Optical Front End SFH 7014c emitter and SFH 2705 detector technology coupled with the company’s Analog Front End AS7057, is able to achieve an increased total radiant intensity of more than 40% over the previous generation products and its photodetector has a surface area that is significantly larger than competing products.

