Marathon Gold says leading proxy firms recommend vote for Calibre arrangement

Marathon Gold (MGDPF) announces that leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co. have each recommended that Marathon shareholders vote “FOR” Marathon’s proposed plan of arrangement with Calibre Mining (CXBMF) at the upcoming special meeting of Marathon Shareholders. In making its recommendation, ISS commented: “Vote FOR this resolution as the strategic rationale makes sense, the merger consideration represents a significant premium to the unaffected price, the special committee engaged in a credible process, and non-approval risk remains elevated.”

