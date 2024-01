Lumen Technologies names Ashley Haynes-Gaspar as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. Formerly Executive Vice President – Customer Experience Officer, Wholesale and International, Haynes-Gaspar brings her extensive technology and commercial leadership experience to this new role.

