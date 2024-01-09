LivePerson names John Sabino as CEO

LivePerson has appointed John Sabino as CEO, effective January 10. Sabino will also become a member of the LivePerson Board on that date. Sabino most recently served as Chief Customer Officer of VMware from October 2021 through January 8, 2024, where he led the company’s 7,000-person global Customer Experience and Success organization, growing revenue to $1.3B and overseeing customer experience for VMware’s over 350,000 customers, while improving consumption and SaaS license conversions by over 50%. Previously, Sabino served as Chief Customer Officer of Splunk, a provider of cybersecurity and observability technology and as Chief Operating Officer of GE Digital. John Collins, who has served as LivePerson’s Interim CEO and CFO since August 2023, will continue with the company in an expanded leadership role as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

