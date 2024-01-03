Lincoln National downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded Lincoln National to Underweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $26. The analyst cites the company’s “high-risk business” mix, a cautious stance on operating trends, and poor capital position for the downgrade. While Lincoln’s valuation is depressed and the stock has significant upside if the equity market remains strong and/or interest rates rise, downside in an adverse scenario is even more severe and the risk/reward in the stock is not compelling, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LNC: