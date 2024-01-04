Lazard named 2024 Top Pick at Argus

Argus keeps a Buy rating and $44 price target on Lazard while naming the stock as one of the firm’s 2024 Top Picks. The company’s management has recently detailed more-constructive dialogue with customers, and the end of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes could act as a catalyst for pent-up M&A activity, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LAZ: