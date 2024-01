Goldman Sachs analyst Xuan Tan downgraded Keppel REIT to Sell from Neutral with a price target of S$0.92, up from S$0.90. The analyst expects the company’s organic growth in 2024 to moderate given the firm’s expectation of lower office rents.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>