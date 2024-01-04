Keppel DC REIT downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Xuan Tan downgraded Keppel DC REIT to Sell from Neutral with a price target of S$1.92, up from S$1.89. The firm has factored in lower occupancy and contribution from its China assets given tenancy risk and following the recent share price correction Goldman believes inorganic growth through acquisition will be “more challenging to achieve,” the analyst tells investors.

