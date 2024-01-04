Iqvia price target raised to $286 from $240 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Iqvia to $286 from $240 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is relatively more positive on the stock for being relatively less exposed to the volatility in Biotech funding environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Iqvia’s CRO business also posted strong results in 2023, underscoring their successful clinical trials execution, new business wins, and the durability of their positioning in the CRO space, the firm added.

