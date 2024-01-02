Icosavax downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded Icosavax to Neutral from Buy without a price target. The analyst cites the pending AstraZeneca (AZN) takeover for the downgrade and believes AstraZeneca is the sole and final interested party in the company.
