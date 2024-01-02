Hilton Grand Vacations upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations to Buy from Hold with a price target of $50, up from $39. The analyst is taking a more positive stance on the timeshare sector heading into 2024. The widening spread between the rate on receivables issued and the coupon on securitizations of asset-backed securities provides benefits, while consumer and economic stability is improving, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

