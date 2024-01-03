Hepsiburada announces new CFO Koseolu takes office

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, referred to herein as “Hepsiburada,” announced that M. Seckin Koseolu has officially taken on the role of the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, CFO, effective January 1, 2024. As previously announced on August 18, 2023, former CFO, Oz, will continue to hold his current board member positions in certain subsidiaries of the Company.

