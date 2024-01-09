Harmonic named 2024 Top Pick at Needham

In a research note published on December 20th and summarized today, Needham analyst Ryan Koontz named Harmonic as the firm’s Top Pick for 2024. The company is the dominant supplier to the cable industry in its fight to maintain dominance in consumer broadband against aggressive new fiber and fixed wireless deployments, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that the firm is estimating $2B per year in cable broadband capex or less than 30% of spend has shifted to next-generation architecture.

