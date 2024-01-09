GXO Logistics announces new customer Glossier

GXO Logistics announces that following its successful acquisition of PFSweb, it has won Glossier’s direct-to-consumer fulfillment operations and will manage its business-to-business order fulfillment to their retail partners in the U.S.

