GXO Logistics announces new customer Glossier

GXO Logistics announces that following its successful acquisition of PFSweb, it has won Glossier’s direct-to-consumer fulfillment operations and will manage its business-to-business order fulfillment to their retail partners in the U.S.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GXO:
- GXO Welcomes New Customer Glossier
- GXO Honored as “Logistics Operator of the Year” in Italy
- GXO Logistics appoints Jorge Guanter as president, Americas, Asia Pacific
- GXO Named One of America’s ‘Most Responsible’ Companies for Second Consecutive Year by Newsweek Magazine
- GXO Logistics conducting pilot of human-centric robot