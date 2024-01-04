GroupM teams with Disney, Roku, in move to bolster streaming ads, Variety says

GroupM, the large media-buying unit of WPP (WPP), has formed a consortium with Disney (DIS), Roku (ROKU), NBCUniversal (CMCSA), YouTube (GOOGL), and others to push for standardized measurements and ad formats that can be used across streamers, Variety’s Brian Steinberg reports. “We have an opportunity right now that is similar to the opportunity we have with measurement, to really define what the next five to ten years look like,” says Mike Fisher, executive director of investment innovation at GroupM U.S., during an interview.

