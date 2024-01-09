Gilat Satellite awarded approximately $3M for satellite connectivity project

Gilat Satellite Networks announced that a national police force awarded the company approximately three million dollars for a multi-year project. The national police force selected Gilat’s solution. “This award is a testament to market demand for our unique capability to provide world-class satellite connectivity in the most demanding operational environments, along with our world-renowned support and maintenance,” said Ori Naor, Gilat’s vice president of sales and business development for defense. “I am confident that this new business will lead to additional growth with this customer and will initiate the duplication of similar programs among other organizations in the public safety, military, and government sectors all over the world.”

