Geo files motion to vacate injunction against California facility

Geo Group announced last night that on January 4, the company filed motions with the U.S. District Court, Central District of California, in the case of Roman v. Wolf, to intervene and to vacate several injunction orders, including an intake prohibition order issued three years ago that limits the use of the Geo-owned 1,940 bed Adelanto ICE Processing Center in Adelanto, California based on then-prevailing COVID-19 conditions. Geo was joined in its filings by three unions representing over 350 employees at the facility. On December 19, 2019, U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement and Geo entered into a 15-year contract for the provision of secure residential housing and care at the facility, consisting of a 5-year base period, ending on December 19, 2024, followed by two 5-year option periods. The facility contract generates approximately $85M in annualized revenues for Geo. On December 18, 2023, Geo received a new task order from ICE establishing February 19, 2024 as the end of the contract performance period, ten months short of the end of the facility’s base contract term. Geo believes the task order and public statement issued by ICE “demonstrate that the government is considering whether to discontinue its use of the Facility before the end of the contract’s base term due to the ongoing impact of the outdated COVID-19 related limitations imposed by the federal court over three years ago. As a result, GEO and the three unions representing the Facility’s employees have taken legal action to protect GEO’s interests which include the annualized revenues referred to above and the potential loss of jobs by 350-plus Facility employees.”

