Gentex to showcase latest developments at CES

Gentex Corporation will once again showcase its latest developments in technology and innovation at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, CES. Over the past year, Gentex has initiated new R&D activities, established new collaboration agreements, expanded through strategic acquisition, and diversified its product lines. All of this and more will be demonstrated at the Gentex CES booth through interactive displays, feature-integrated vehicles, and product simulators that enable customers to experience the technology in a realistic setting. “2024 marks not only a golden milestone of 50 years in business, but also a year of groundbreaking achievements and unparalleled innovation,” said Steve Downing, Gentex chief executive officer. “At this year’s CES, we’re showcasing new advancements in nearly every product category and providing an advanced look at PLACE, our first direct-to-consumer, smart-home sensing product.”

