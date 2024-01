Goldman Sachs double upgraded Frasers Centrepoint Trust to Buy from Sell with a price target of S$2.44, up from S$2.21. The analyst expects the company’s suburban retail malls to continue delivering positive rent reversion, with strong tenant sales and occupancy costs.

