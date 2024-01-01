Exxon hands over operations at West Qurna 1 oilfield to PetroChina, Reuters says

ExxonMobil has formally exited the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq and handed over its operations to PetroChina as lead contractor, a deputy oil minister told Reuters on Monday, Aref Mohammed writes. Senior Iraqi oil officials met with executives from ExxonMobil, PetroChina and Basra Oil Co on Monday at the West Qurna 1 field near Basra to mark Exxon’s complete exit and the handover of its operations to PetroChina, the author notes.

