Exxon hands over operations at West Qurna 1 oilfield to PetroChina, Reuters says

ExxonMobil has formally exited the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq and handed over its operations to PetroChina as lead contractor, a deputy oil minister told Reuters on Monday, Aref Mohammed writes. Senior Iraqi oil officials met with executives from ExxonMobil, PetroChina and Basra Oil Co on Monday at the West Qurna 1 field near Basra to mark Exxon’s complete exit and the handover of its operations to PetroChina, the author notes.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on XOM:
- There’s an Opportunity Brewing in These 2 Energy Stocks, Says UBS
- Exxon Mobil downgraded to Hold at Erste Group amid falling oil prices
- Exxon Mobil downgraded to Hold from Buy at Erste Group
- African nation Angola plans to leave OPEC, Upstream reports
- Gulf of Mexico oil and gas auction nets $422M in bids, The Advocate says